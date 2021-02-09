Organizations preparing for Giving Hearts Day

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many local organizations saw a decrease in donations last year, and some are looking to make up for the losses during the Giving Hearts Day fundraiser this Thursday.

Williston Basin Youth for Christ offers children ages 11-19 a place where they feel like they can belong with after school programs, tutoring, and events. This is their first year participating in Giving Hearts Day because of a significant decrease in donations last year due to the pandemic and the decrease in oil drilling and exploration. They have donors willing to match up to $4,500 in donations.

“We’re looking to replace money that we would normally raise in other ways, whether through in-person banquets or other activities we couldn’t do. We’re looking for Giving Hearts Day to make up for that in some ways,” said Williston Basin YFC Executive Director Adam Strunz.

Upper Missouri Ministries, Trinity Christian School, and the Williston Salvation Army are also participating in Giving Hearts Day. The 24 hour event starts Thursday, Feb. 11t To donate, go to GivingHeartsDay.org.

