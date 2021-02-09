Advertisement

Organizations preparing for Giving Hearts Day

Organizations preparing for Giving Hearts Day
Organizations preparing for Giving Hearts Day(Williston Basin Youth For Christ)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many local organizations saw a decrease in donations last year, and some are looking to make up for the losses during the Giving Hearts Day fundraiser this Thursday.

Williston Basin Youth for Christ offers children ages 11-19 a place where they feel like they can belong with after school programs, tutoring, and events. This is their first year participating in Giving Hearts Day because of a significant decrease in donations last year due to the pandemic and the decrease in oil drilling and exploration. They have donors willing to match up to $4,500 in donations.

“We’re looking to replace money that we would normally raise in other ways, whether through in-person banquets or other activities we couldn’t do. We’re looking for Giving Hearts Day to make up for that in some ways,” said Williston Basin YFC Executive Director Adam Strunz.

Upper Missouri Ministries, Trinity Christian School, and the Williston Salvation Army are also participating in Giving Hearts Day. The 24 hour event starts Thursday, Feb. 11t To donate, go to GivingHeartsDay.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.3% rate; 34 positive; 2 deaths; +2,239 vaccinated
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Altru cancelling appointments after noticing community sharing links
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Latest News

Jack Newick
Bismarck man accused of distributing fentanyl connected to overdose
Fire
Fire destroys homes near old Minot radar base
Teachers thought it was important this year to show the school’s gratitude toward local law...
Catholic school gives back to Williston PD
Mental health
Mandatory mental health curriculum