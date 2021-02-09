Advertisement

Morton Mandan Public Library gets a $5.8 million upgrade and expansion

Morton Mandan Public Library
Morton Mandan Public Library(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The additional 8,000 square feet will accommodate a new lobby, meeting rooms, patio area, and bookmobile garage.

Remodeling will include new floors, walls, and ceilings.

“In order to be able to grow along with our and still meet the news of our community we need additional space. We were completely out of space. So, there were a lot of issues there.

So, the renovation is going to address every issue that we had,” said library director Jackie Hawes.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,673 tests, 80 positive, 0 deaths
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact
Bond set at $50,000 for Joshua Kringen

Latest News

Oral health kits
Department of Health provides more than 27,000 oral hygiene kits to students across the state
Good news for farmers impacted by the pandemic.
USDA working to ease burden of farmers impacted by pandemic
Voting
House approves fewer early voting days
Cattle
Farmers, ranchers deal with bitter cold