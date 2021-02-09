Morton Mandan Public Library gets a $5.8 million upgrade and expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The additional 8,000 square feet will accommodate a new lobby, meeting rooms, patio area, and bookmobile garage.

Remodeling will include new floors, walls, and ceilings.

“In order to be able to grow along with our and still meet the news of our community we need additional space. We were completely out of space. So, there were a lot of issues there.

So, the renovation is going to address every issue that we had,” said library director Jackie Hawes.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of August.

