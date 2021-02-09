Minot Police say there’s more work to do following weekend drug bust

Advertisement

By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – A drug task force operation that took place last Friday has kept what police estimate to be more than $25,000 worth of drugs from hitting the streets.

Four Minot residents were arrested Friday in the multi-drug seizure, following an investigation into a tip from the public.

Police discovered methamphetamine, tar heroin, cocaine,  and hydrocodone among other drugs.

Police also found multiple handguns, rifles and a shot gun.

Police Chief John Klug said busts like these are the first step to finding a more permanent solution to drugs coming into the community.

“How do we take that up a notch? How do we find the suppliers for the dealers that were here in Minot? We know that the drugs didn’t surface here so they had to have come from somewhere and that’s the next place we’ll try to go,” said Klug.

The four suspects are being charged with possession and intent to deliver.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the tip line at 701-85-CRIME.

