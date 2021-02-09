Advertisement

MHA vaccine distribution goes faster than expected

MHA Nation COVID-19 Task Force
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The general public in the Three Affiliated Tribes may not have to wait as long as originally thought before getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Tuesday, the MHA Nation is moving into tier four of their vaccine distribution plan.

Tier four opens up vaccine appointments to teachers K -12 and their support staff, college teachers and their support staff, head start teachers, and daycare providers.

It also allows individuals of all ages who are MHA language speakers, ceremony keepers and cultural advisors to receive the vaccine.

“We would like to remind everyone that the MHA Nations vaccination plan is moving at a speedy pace and will be open to the general public in March 2021, a month ahead of our schedule. So we ask for your continued patience and support,” said Nyamka Reese, PIO for the tribe’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Tribe members can call 1-833-877-0150 toll free to register for an appointment.

