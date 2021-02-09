MHA vaccine distribution goes faster than expected

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The general public in the Three Affiliated Tribes may not have to wait as long as originally thought before getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Tuesday, the MHA Nation is moving into tier four of their vaccine distribution plan.

Tier four opens up vaccine appointments to teachers K -12 and their support staff, college teachers and their support staff, head start teachers, and daycare providers.

It also allows individuals of all ages who are MHA language speakers, ceremony keepers and cultural advisors to receive the vaccine.

“We would like to remind everyone that the MHA Nations vaccination plan is moving at a speedy pace and will be open to the general public in March 2021, a month ahead of our schedule. So we ask for your continued patience and support,” said Nyamka Reese, PIO for the tribe’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Tribe members can call 1-833-877-0150 toll free to register for an appointment.

