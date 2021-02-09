Advertisement

Memory Mittens

Published: Feb. 9, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Bernie Sanders got all the attention with the homemade mittens he wore on Inauguration Day, but you don’t have to look far to find someone who’ll make a pair of mittens for you right here in North Dakota.

Susie Nitschke is the owner of Pinching Penny Farm Girl and she makes memory mittens from articles of clothing to help us remember those who’ve passed on.

