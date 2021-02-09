Lawmakers going all-in on online poker

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one step closer to legalizing online poker.

The House Judiciary Committee endorsed the path for a ballot initiative for internet poker in 2022.

Efforts like this date back to 2005, when the Department of Justice warned the state a bill like this may violate federal law.

In recent years, the interpretation of the law has changed, and now North Dakota is looking to establish it here.

“The accusations have been ‘how do you police the legitimacy of the game?’ And the question has been pretty well-answered over the years. There’s a lot of protection for the players and there’s audits being done,” Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, said.

Some lawmakers have concerns that this may hurt gaming on tribal lands, but supporters argued the tribes would also be allowed to manage and operate the games.

Opponents called for the bill be studied for its effects on the industry and online privacy. Tribes are not allowed to do any online gaming; only on-site.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.