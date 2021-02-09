Advertisement

Lawmakers going all-in on online poker

Poker chip
Poker chip(Associated Press)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one step closer to legalizing online poker.

The House Judiciary Committee endorsed the path for a ballot initiative for internet poker in 2022.

Efforts like this date back to 2005, when the Department of Justice warned the state a bill like this may violate federal law.

In recent years, the interpretation of the law has changed, and now North Dakota is looking to establish it here.

“The accusations have been ‘how do you police the legitimacy of the game?’ And the question has been pretty well-answered over the years. There’s a lot of protection for the players and there’s audits being done,” Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, said.

Some lawmakers have concerns that this may hurt gaming on tribal lands, but supporters argued the tribes would also be allowed to manage and operate the games.

Opponents called for the bill be studied for its effects on the industry and online privacy. Tribes are not allowed to do any online gaming; only on-site.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.3% rate; 34 positive; 2 deaths; +2,239 vaccinated
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Altru cancelling appointments after noticing community sharing links
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Latest News

Jack Newick
Bismarck man accused of distributing fentanyl connected to overdose
Fire
Fire destroys homes near old Minot radar base
Teachers thought it was important this year to show the school’s gratitude toward local law...
Catholic school gives back to Williston PD
Organizations preparing for Giving Hearts Day
Organizations preparing for Giving Hearts Day
Mental health
Mandatory mental health curriculum