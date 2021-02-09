Advertisement

Lamoureux twins retire after 14 years with USA Hockey

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, United States Olympic Winter Games hockey players...
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, United States Olympic Winter Games hockey players Jocelyne Lamoureux, left, and Monique Lamoureux pose for a portrait at the Team USA Media Summit in Park City, Utah. USA Hockey’s twin-sister Lamoureux tandem is retiring after 14 years of international competition. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando made the joint announcement in an article published on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri, File)(Carlo Allegri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - USA Hockey’s twin-sister Lamoureux tandem is retiring after 14 years of international competition.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando made the announcement in an article published on The Players’ Tribune website.

The 31-year-olds are from Grand Forks, North Dakota, and punctuated their careers by playing key roles in helping the United States win gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Together, they were part of USA teams that also won six world championships and two Olympic silvers. Both took time off to give birth to sons following the 2018 Winter Games.

Lamoureux-Morando noted that the challenges of balancing a career and family played a factor in their decision, while hinting that “there are more babies on the way.”

