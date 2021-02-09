Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be hitting North Dakota in the coming weeks

MINOT, N.D. – Over the last few months, the United States has been efforting the rollout and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Even with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available, demands remains high. Johnson & Johnson is on pace with rolling out their own vaccines the coming weeks.

Johnson & Johnson submitted their application for emergency use authorization to the FDA on Feb. 4. In the upcoming weeks, special advisory boards through the FDA will look at results from trials and data to decide if the agency will approve the vaccine.

“The FDA advisory committee will meet on Feb. 26. If they vote to approve it, then the FDA takes that advisement and will probably approve the vaccine within a day or two,” said Kylie Hall, a project coordinator with North Dakota State University’s Center for Immunization Research and Education.

Then after it goes through the CDC, North Dakotans could receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as March.

“The vaccine will be distributed much in the same way that Pfizer and Moderna have been distributed, so we should except to see it in North Dakota as early as maybe the first week in March,” said Hall.

In comparison to the other vaccines on the market, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is 72% effective in preventing COVID-19 based within the results found in the US. Pfizer and Moderna’s effectiveness are close to 95%.

While that’s lower than Pfizer and Moderna, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is efficient.

“Although it wasn’t the 94% and 95% that we have seen with Moderna and Pfizer, in the critical area of keeping people out of the hospital and making sure they don’t die, it did very, very well,” said Fauci.

Health officials also say the shot being only one dose is beneficial.

“It is also different in its storage requirements. It can be stored in the refrigerator for months which makes it easier to put in more rural areas and makes it easier to transport,” said Hall.

They agreed that if another company gets emergency approval, more vaccines will be available.

“If in fact it does, that will be yet again another good vaccine in the armamentarium of our tools to fight this pandemic,” said Fauci.

This all comes as President Joe Biden continues to push vaccination of 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

Your News Leader asked our viewers if they would rather take a one dose COVID-19 vaccine or a two-dose vaccine option. With many mixed reactions, some viewers did say that they would get whatever is available to them.

