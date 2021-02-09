Hygiene Hype: BHS girls basketball team collects items for students in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When we talk about sports, we often put the emphasis on winning. And while teams always hope for a successful season, the Bismarck High School girls basketball team has figured out being a good sport goes beyond the game.

This month, they are collecting some much-needed items to donate to their classmates who otherwise might not have them.

Many of Mandie Picard’s high school memories are on the basketball court. Now a senior, she has been playing varsity for the Demons for four years.

“We have two mottos: ‘Demon Family’ and ‘All In,’” said Mandie.

Mandie lives those mottos every day, on and off the court.

“This includes not only us as a team, but our entire school and every single Demon,” she explained.

Now, Mandie and her teammates are putting in work outside the gym. They are hanging posters and collecting hygiene items for their annual Hygiene Hype campaign.

“It’s emotional,” said Mandie’s mom, Tracy Picard.

Mandie’s mom, Tracy, helped start Hygiene Hype.

“Before we knew it, we had all kinds of products. We filled an entire pickup bed with products. They were overflowing in the backseat. We brought those donations to the school,” recalled Tracy of the first Hygiene Hype campaign.

The girls collect items every February and then donate them to the BHS Closet, a place where students can get things they need, including hygiene items, for no cost. They hope to stock the shelves and the shelves at Wachter Middle School. Counselors say there is a great need for items like these.

“We have kids that don’t come to school because they can’t afford that the hygiene products that they need at that time,” said BHS counselor Julie Berg.

There’s more happening here though than just collecting items.

“It’s teaching us other things other than just playing basketball. We are very fortunate as a team, and I don’t think we realized that kids don’t have just the simple items that we use every single day,” Mandie said.

“I’m hoping the girls just realize what a difference they can make off the court as well as on the court, and there’s just a bigger picture,” added Tracy.

A lesson Mandie credits to her time as a Demon.

If you’d like to donate, you can bring items to Thursday’s game at Bismarck High or you can drop off at the school or shop online; they’ve set up an Amazon wish list.

You can find that link and more information about Hygiene Hype on the BHS Girls Basketball Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.