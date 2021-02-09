Advertisement

House approves fewer early voting days

Voting
Voting(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers pushed forward a bill that brings the number of days for early voting from 15 business days down to nine business days.

More than 80 percent of the House approved the bill, and it will now go to the Senate.

Supporters said fewer days will cut down on election worker costs while still giving voters enough time to go to the polls.

This is one of a series of bills changing elections, including requiring at least one physical polling place in each county on election day, and requiring separate absentee ballot applications for each election.

