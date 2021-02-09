Advertisement

Four additional victims come forward; man faces 48 federal charges for child sex crimes

Dawson Rouse
Dawson Rouse(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight additional charges were filed Friday against a 22-year-old man accused of raping multiple minors.

According to court documents, four additional victims have come forward accusing Dawson Rouse of raping and exchanging nude photographs with them.

Rouse has been indicted on 48 federal charges since July 2020 when the investigation began.

According to court documents, there are now 22 victims between the ages of 13 and 17.

Rouse is accused of adding the girls on social media and harassing them until they sent him nude photographs or videos, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say several of the victims met Rouse at his residence where they were raped.

The 48 charges include sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, transfer of obscene material and coercion or enticement of a minor.

