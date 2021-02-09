Advertisement

First student to graduate from NDSU’s precision ag program

Justin Lehmann
Justin Lehmann(NDSU)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota State student is set to be the first graduate of the university’s Precision Agriculture program.

Justin Lehmann will be graduating this spring. The curriculum balances instruction in agricultural sciences principles with hands-on training and the application of technology. Added as an academic degree in January 2018, the precision agriculture major in the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources is administered by the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering.

Lehmann also minoring in Crop and Weed Science and is already sorting through offers.

