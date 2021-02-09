Advertisement

Fire destroys homes near old Minot radar base

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MAX, N.D. – A Tuesday-morning fire destroyed two homes and a garage near the old Minot radar base site, prompting a response from multiple departments due to lack of access to water and the bitter cold.

Capt. Kevin Weber with Minot Rural said that firefighters from Max, Minot Rural, Sawyer, Surrey, and Burlington responded.

He said the call came in to Max shortly before 8:30 a.m., and Max paged for mutual response shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Weber said the fire spread from one home to another and a garage, as well as the remnants of a third home destroyed in a fire last year that was still standing.

Weber indicated a few vehicles were lost as well.

Max Fire Chief Cody Swanson said no one was hurt, though one firefighter had to be treated for frostbite.

It’s unknown if any pets were lost.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

