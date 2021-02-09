Disabled veterans hunting bill passes House

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill Monday that would create a deer hunting season for disabled veterans.

House Bill 1120 had a few edits as it went through the House. One would make only a hundred licenses available.

They will be allowed to hunt for the five days before youth season, as well as during deer gun.

“Some people had some consternation about having them hunt at the same time period as youth season. So now it’s actually five days prior to the start of youth season. You have to be a hundred percent disabled to be able to do this,” said Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot.

This would use the military’s system of disability rating when referring to a veteran that is a 100% disabled.

The bill passed the house 91 to 0 and will go before the Senate.

