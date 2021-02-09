Advertisement

Disabled veterans hunting bill passes House

Deer
Deer(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill Monday that would create a deer hunting season for disabled veterans.

House Bill 1120 had a few edits as it went through the House. One would make only a hundred licenses available.

They will be allowed to hunt for the five days before youth season, as well as during deer gun.

“Some people had some consternation about having them hunt at the same time period as youth season. So now it’s actually five days prior to the start of youth season. You have to be a hundred percent disabled to be able to do this,” said Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot.

This would use the military’s system of disability rating when referring to a veteran that is a 100% disabled.

The bill passed the house 91 to 0 and will go before the Senate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.3% rate; 34 positive; 2 deaths; +2,239 vaccinated
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Altru cancelling appointments after noticing community sharing links
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Latest News

Jack Newick
Bismarck man accused of distributing fentanyl connected to overdose
Fire
Fire destroys homes near old Minot radar base
Teachers thought it was important this year to show the school’s gratitude toward local law...
Catholic school gives back to Williston PD
Organizations preparing for Giving Hearts Day
Organizations preparing for Giving Hearts Day
Mental health
Mandatory mental health curriculum