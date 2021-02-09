Department of Health provides more than 27,000 oral hygiene kits to students across the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health has provided more than 27,000 oral hygiene kits to students across the state.

Typically, low-income students can receive dental screenings, dental sealants, and fluoride varnish treatments through school, but COVID-19 put everything on hold.

To ensure students receive basic oral hygiene supplies, the department’s Oral Health Program has provided hygiene kits containing a toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss.

“With schools not being open and kids at home doing virtual learning there’s a potential for increased food insecurities for these students, and also they have the potential to continue with snacking on unhealthy foods and beverages throughout the day,” said Toni Hruby, state oral health prevention coordinator.

Along with the kits, schools have received educational videos highlighting the importance of oral health.

