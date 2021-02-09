Dakota College at Bottineau announces campus community orchard

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The Dakota College at Bottineau Horticulture program was awarded a more than $19,000 grant that will add an educational and tasty addition to the college campus this spring.

The college will install a community orchard made up of edible trees and shrubs, expected to take up half an acre of campus.

The orchards will provide DCB students with hands-on experience caring and managing specialty fruits, and local schools and the community will be allowed access to allow sensory learning and personal harvest.

More than 90 edible tree and shrubs of different varieties are planned to be planted.

Educators with the program said the orchard is part of a larger agroforestry plan that has been in the works for more than two years.

“We really wanted to focus on species that have been bred to be able to handle the cold climate we have here in Bottineau, North Dakota, and as diverse as we could possibly find that are also edible and usable,” said Horticulture Instructor Amy Koehler.

DCB faculty also said that harvest surplus will be going to the local food pantry. The project is set to begin this spring with a complete by date set for the end of June.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.