Class-B Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Both number one ranked teams in Class-B Basketball are unanimous at the same time. It’s the first time that has happened this season.

The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the girls from Central Cass have garnered every first-place vote in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

9th Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Team                        Record Pts LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (21) 14-1 210 1

2. Grafton                     14-1 185 3

3. Dickinson Trinity           15-2 155 2

4. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier     14-1 136 6

5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich       13-2 100 5

6. Kindred                     12-2  97 8

7. Enderlin                    12-3  94 4

8. Central Cass                12-2  60 9

9. Ellendale                   13-2  43 7

10. Beulah                     11-4  41 NR

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (12-2), Dunseith (12-2), Flasher (11-3), Linton-HMB (12-3), Bowman County (11-3).

9th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Team                Record Pts LW

1. Central Cass (21)   16-0 210 1

2. Kindred             14-3 179 2

3. Grafton             15-2 160 3

4. Kenmare             19-0 158 4

5. Linton-HMB          16-2 127 5

6. Thompson            14-2 100 7

7. Glenburn            16-2  72 9

8. Kidder County       15-2  64 NR

9. Wilton-Wing         15-2  38 6

10. Hettinger-Scranton 15-3  26 NR

Others receiving votes: Carrington (14-4), Midway-Minto (12-4), Oakes (12-3), Trenton (14-3), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (13-6).

