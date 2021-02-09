Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Both number one ranked teams in Class-B Basketball are unanimous at the same time. It’s the first time that has happened this season.

The boys from Four Winds-Minnewaukan and the girls from Central Cass have garnered every first-place vote in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

9th Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (21) 14-1 210 1

2. Grafton 14-1 185 3

3. Dickinson Trinity 15-2 155 2

4. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 14-1 136 6

5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 13-2 100 5

6. Kindred 12-2 97 8

7. Enderlin 12-3 94 4

8. Central Cass 12-2 60 9

9. Ellendale 13-2 43 7

10. Beulah 11-4 41 NR

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (12-2), Dunseith (12-2), Flasher (11-3), Linton-HMB (12-3), Bowman County (11-3).

9th Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Central Cass (21) 16-0 210 1

2. Kindred 14-3 179 2

3. Grafton 15-2 160 3

4. Kenmare 19-0 158 4

5. Linton-HMB 16-2 127 5

6. Thompson 14-2 100 7

7. Glenburn 16-2 72 9

8. Kidder County 15-2 64 NR

9. Wilton-Wing 15-2 38 6

10. Hettinger-Scranton 15-3 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Carrington (14-4), Midway-Minto (12-4), Oakes (12-3), Trenton (14-3), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (13-6).

