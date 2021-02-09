Children trials have started for the COVID vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Both Pfizer and Moderna have started clinical trials for children. But, you’ll likely have to wait a while before it becomes approved and available for kids.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for people 16 and older.

The Moderna vaccine can be given to people 18 and older.

But, just because these vaccines are proven to be safe and effective for adults, doesn’t mean they are for kids.

Both doctors and parents say those are the top concerned when it comes to a future pediatric COVID vaccine.

Suzanna Purdy loves her kids more than anything.

“My kids mean the world to me. They are everything, irreplaceable, and I would do anything for them,” said Purdy, Bismarck resident.

This is why she says safety is of the utmost importance to her family, especially during the pandemic.

“In regards to your health, there’s nothing that can replace it. You can’t buy it. So, any precautions that we can take-- that’s the most important thing,” Purdy said.

One precaution she’s considering for her kids is the COVID vaccine.

Purdy says as a parent she’s weighing the risk.

Doctors say she’s not alone.

“Some of the worries out there are whether or not it’s necessary to vaccinate the kids because of the more mild symptoms that they seem to have,” said Pediatrician Amy Juelson.

But for the Purdys, the decision to vaccinate became clear after the family came down with the virus.

“Half of our family did not fair too well, but it’s just that fear of how bad it can be. So, now that the vaccines out, I would be an advocate to get it. There’s so many benefits to it,” Purdy said.

However, the benefits of the vaccine in kids are not yet clear.

Pfizer trials for kids age 12 to 15 is fully enrolled. But Moderna is struggling to get enough patients for its 12 to 17 year old trials.

Doctors say parents should consider the option once trials prove the vaccine is safe and effective for kids.

“The importance is that it creates herd immunity so that you decrease the circulating virus,” Juelson said.

Trials with children under 12 will happen once older kids are researched.

Moderna reports the vaccine won’t be available for young children until about 2022. Pfizer declined to say when it expected results from the children’s trial.

In the meantime, doctors continue to encourage anyone at a higher-risk level to get the vaccine.

