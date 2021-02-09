Catholic school gives back to Williston PD

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For Catholic Schools Week, students at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Williston donated items to police officers today as part of a project that teaches kids the importance of giving back to their community.

Teachers thought it was important this year to show the school’s gratitude towards local law enforcement.

“They lay their lives on the line day in and day out. It’s good for our kids to know that. It’s good for our kids to have a great relationship with our law enforcement, and vice versa,” said Superintendent Father Russ Kovash.

Students from every grade brought food items, made cards and decorated boxes that will be passed out to 100 police officers.

“It’s for the police officers for supporting us, saving us from all these bad people out there, and they always help us,” said fourth-grader Ronald Anderson.

The Williston Police Department says they’re grateful for the school’s support, and emphasize the importance of having a good relationship with the community.

“It helps with investigations and stuff like that. It also helps with community relations. I enjoy coming to schools like this and talking to kids and showing them the cop cars and our gear and stuff like that, hopefully to inspire future generations to be police officers,” said Williston PD Patrolman Robert Van Winkle.

The school not only uses Catholic Schools Week to give back, but it celebrates Catholic education with masses, events and activities.

Students did a similar service project last December, creating care packages for seven different healthcare facilities.

