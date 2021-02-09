Bismarck man pleads guilty to breaking into apartment buildings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 33-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty to 15 various charges for breaking in to multiple storage and maintenance rooms at apartment buildings.

Jeffery Baker pleaded guilty to 11 counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief.

Baker was sentenced to two years supervised probation.

In court, Baker and his attorney, Joshua Weatherspoon, argued he was breaking into the buildings to sleep in the boiler rooms where it was warm.

According to Mandan police, Baker broke into 10 apartment buildings in Mandan from Oct. 21 through Dec. 14.

Baker is also charged with burglary and criminal mischief in Burleigh County.

A change of plea is scheduled for Feb. 16..

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.