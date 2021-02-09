Bismarck man accused of distributing fentanyl connected to overdose

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 34-year-old Bismarck man is being held on a $500,000 bond for charges related to distributing fentanyl to a victim who overdosed.

Bismarck police responded to an overdose on Sunday and searched the victim’s phone and learned they had purchased fentanyl from Jack Newick.

Police located Newick on North 2nd Street and found 374 grams of fentanyl in his backpack along with two scales.

According to the affidavit, 374 grams of fentanyl equates to approximately 3,740 individual doses of fentanyl.

When interviewing with police Newick admitted to selling the fentanyl.

Newick is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

