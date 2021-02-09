Advertisement

Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court

An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him...
An attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.(Source: KTRK, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.

Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” the attorney said.

“I can see that,” replied Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa.

The short video clip, which was shared online by Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.3% rate; 34 positive; 2 deaths; +2,239 vaccinated
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Altru cancelling appointments after noticing community sharing links
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Latest News

Jack Newick
Bismarck man accused of distributing fentanyl connected to overdose
Fire
Fire destroys homes near old Minot radar base
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
Teachers thought it was important this year to show the school’s gratitude toward local law...
Catholic school gives back to Williston PD