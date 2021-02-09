Advertisement

2020 ND Court System report: More cases, less trials

ND Court System Annual Report
ND Court System Annual Report(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Court System released its annual report on Thursday showing caseloads went up, but the amount of cases tried went down.

According to the report, 154,812 cases were filed in the state in 2020; a more than 5,000 case increase from 2019.

Cases include, civil, small claims, criminal, traffic and juvenile.

In mid-march, jury trials were suspended statewide until July, which decreased the amount of trials by nearly 66%.

In 2019, 265 jury trial were conduct. In 2020, only 176 jury trials occurred.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 2.3% rate; 34 positive; 2 deaths; +2,239 vaccinated
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on hair after running out of hairspray
Altru cancelling appointments after noticing community sharing links
Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer got into the driver’s seat and took off.
Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle in Kansas dies

Latest News

The Bismarck high school girls basketball team has figured out being a good sport goes beyond...
Hygiene Hype: BHS girls basketball team collects items for students in need
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: MaKya Gerding
Lawmakers look at reimbursing teachers for classroom spending
Farmers, ranchers deal with bitter cold