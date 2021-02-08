United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: MaKya Gerding

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – South Prairie’s MaKya Gerding said she’s learned the craft of post moves early in her varsity career.

“I usually feel where they are on my back, how they’re defending me, and that tells me which move to make,” said Gerding, eighth grade forward.

Her teammate McKynna Stenberg said she’s a dangerous player from any position.

“She really does a lot for us. She scores, shoots outside, moves inside, guards big people, drives, and she’s fast on her feet. She’s impacted our team a lot,” said Stenberg, junior guard.

MaKya’s mother, Sheila, is a former women’s basketball head coach at Minot State. Now a Royals assistant, she says she sees the need to step back as a parent first.

“You have to be the parent, and in the car ride home you let them talk. You let them tell me how she’s feeling or how she thought about the game. She can ask me if she wants my opinion,” said Gerding.

MaKya is going against tough seniors already, but she said she’s enjoying the opportunity.

“It’s hard because they’re all older, bigger, and stronger, but you just kind of go and play,” said Gerding.

The Royals will look to the District 12 Tournament after Tuesday’s regular season finale against Ray.

