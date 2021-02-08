The next generation to address nursing shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is running out of nurses. According to the North Dakota Area Health Education Center, the state could have a shortage of more than 300 nurses by 2025. In response, lawmakers are turning to the next generation and trying to keep them in North Dakota.

For many small communities, the local hospital is the largest employer, and COVID showed that many of these systems are already under pressure. With a possible nursing shortage, the state legislature is trying to meet the needs with an oncoming budget decrease.

While growing up, without knowing it, Ben Patton was already being recruited to a field that would be desperate for help.

Patton is a three-sport athlete for Legacy High School, but his career path is off the court.

“No matter how much I love basketball, baseball and football, the chances of me becoming the next Derek Jeter or Kobe Bryant probably aren’t very high. But there’s a much higher chance that I can contribute to being a healthcare worker,” Patton said.

Ben is a student member of Future Health Professionals, a non-profit the connects students with a variety of healthcare careers.

Last session, the state funding for the program was cut.

Following months of rural communities struggling to find personnel, supporters are trying to build the funding and their staffs back up with local students.

“If history has taught us anything, it’s that if we have people who are committed to the community and grow up in the community, they’re going to invest in the community for a profession. And this program fits so squarely into that,” Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, said.

One of the bigger hurdles has been housing.

Students would typically stay with locals who opened their homes.

In the pandemic, students have needed to turn to hotels.

The program has been able to assist with these costs but haven’t been able to help with student food costs.

The initial ask for funding is $400,000, but the committee chairman warned them with the current budget situation, that amount may not be feasible.

This could have ripple effects to the program, because there are matching grants tied to the dollars they get from the state.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.