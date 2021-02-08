Advertisement

The legislature could create a special tribal commission

The legislature could create a special tribal commission
The legislature could create a special tribal commission(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 8, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of lawmakers and tribal leaders are pushing for a bill that would create a truth, healing, and reconciliation commission.

The commission would consist of one neutral member, preferably a tribal elder, one member representing each tribal nation, and a state historical society liaison.

Their main goal is to go into tribal communities to hear directly from the people and then take their recommendations on how to further heal state-tribal relationships to the governor and the legislature.

“This bill will provide a mechanism for communities to share their lived experience in the hope of contributing to solutions for future generations,” said Rep. Ruth Buffalo, R-Fargo.

Buffalo said there needs to be an entity that can dive into this work and is separate from the Indian Affairs Commission.

But one lawmaker questioned why the member of the governor’s cabinet isn’t already doing what this bill is asking for.

Buffalo said there are two other states and many other countries that have a similar commission.

