Public health seeking new route of funding for new COVID-19 shelter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new COVID-19 emergency shelter has been established on the east side of town for homeless individuals who need to quarantine or isolate away from the community.

It has been operated for months through FEMA reimbursements, but now the city and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health are looking for a more reliable source of funding.

The former Ramada hotel turned apartment complex is Bismarck’s newest COVID-19 Emergency Shelter.

The City and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health are looking for new ways to keep it open.

Funding expired in December for the rental of motel rooms at the Bismarck Motor Motel, which served as the emergency shelter since July of 2020. Since January, coronavirus patients have been quarantining here.

“To have operations with a normal hotel facility can be a little bit difficult to try to keep individuals separate where these individuals now it’s more apartment type accommodations,” said Renae Moch, director of Public Health.

Initially when alternative housing was made available the health department was being reimbursed up to 75% by FEMA.

Now the department is seeking more than $300,000 through an emergency solutions grant.

“To be able to take care of that portion of the community without putting extra burden on our tax payers, then that is very beneficial opportunity,” said Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken.

The Health Department estimates they will be able to serve 663 COVID-19 individuals in the new shelter with the grant.

“If we’re awarded we can utilize that to support the services. Whether it be shelter management, oversight of the facilities, anything we need to be able to serve these individuals,” said Moch.

Three meals, overnight security, and transportation is provided to the individuals in the shelter. Referrals to the shelter come from hospitals, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the Bismarck Transitional Center and local homeless shelters.

“I think the sense is that we have an opportunity or an obligation to help those at risk or help those that are not in the best situation within our community that is one of our jobs. And for myself, that is a job I take very seriously,” said Bakken.

The former hotel is also advertised as apartment homes on RJR Maintenance and Management website.

During a phone call, they claimed to not know anything about the emergency shelter.

“There are very specific measures in place. It’s a completely separate entrance that our individuals are utilizing when they show up and are admitted to the shelter,” said Theresa Schmidt, community health nurse manager with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says if they receive the grant it will allow the shelter to stay open a majority of the summer.

The Bismarck City Commission will vote to approve the grant application on Tuesday.

The Health Department will find out in a few weeks if they received the grant.

