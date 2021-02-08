North Dakota receives $1M in opioid settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorneys general from across the United States are attempting to combat the opioid crisis. After a year of investigations, the large consulting firm of McKinsey and Company has settled for $573 million.

The company has been accused of promoting and profiting off of drugmakers, like Purdue Pharma who manufactures OxyContin, amid a deadly opioid crisis.

The consulting firm isn’t admitting to allegations they excessively marketed the dangerous drug, but they’ve agreed to restrict their company’s work with addictive narcotics per a court order request.

North Dakota was one of 47 states involved in the lawsuit and will receive a cut of the settlement. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said the state will get about $1 million.

He said he’s discussing treatment programs the money could go toward with the Department of Human Services.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said he hopes this settlement is a sign of what’s to come. He said they have evidence big pharmaceutical companies may be trying to delete pieces of their past, but this settlement unlocks all emails and correspondence with McKinsey and Company and could point attorneys general to similar lawsuits in the future.

