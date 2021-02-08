Advertisement

Millie Hughes-Fulford, trailblazing astronaut, dies at 75

Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female...
Millie Hughes-Fulford was a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Millie Hughes-Fulford, a trailblazing astronaut and scientist who became the first female payload specialist to fly in space for NASA, has died following a yearslong battle with cancer. She was 75.

In June 1991, Hughes-Fulford spent nine days in orbit on the shuttle Columbia. She conducted experiments on the effect of space travel on humans as part of the agency’s first mission dedicated to biomedical studies. She circled the Earth 146 times.

Upon her return, she established the Hughes-Fulford Laboratory at the San Francisco VA Healthcare System, which worked to understand the mechanisms that regulate cell growth in mammals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,673 tests, 80 positive, 0 deaths
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact
Bond set at $50,000 for Joshua Kringen

Latest News

Cattle
Farmers, ranchers deal with bitter cold
Ballot
House votes down local party bill
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
The next generation to address nursing shortage
The next generation to address nursing shortage