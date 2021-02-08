Advertisement

Lawmakers look at reimbursing teachers for classroom spending

(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A bill has passed the North Dakota House of Representatives that would look into helping teachers that invest their own money in the classroom.

A number of teachers invest money out of pocket in the classroom to provide extra items for students, from tissues to books.

“That’s been a long discussion for years among teachers is how much we end up pouring into our classrooms to try and increase our own personal libraries for students to check out books or other supplies that students need that just aren’t always available through the school,” said Chad Gifford, teacher.

“Supplies to help us in the educational realm as well, whether that be subscribing to online services. Apps, paying for apps we use,” said Lisa Wolf, teacher.

The proposed bill, HB 1210, takes a closer look at how this works in schools that already run the program.

“If we’ve learned anything in all of these times of isolation is how can we try to help each other’s lives get better, and that’s what I’d like to see happening right now,” said Gifford.

It would review the expenses for kindergarten through grade twelve teachers, and what the cost to the state might be for an all school policy.

“It’s a wonderful idea. We as teachers spend a lot of our own personal money in our classrooms. I teach high school and even I spend a lot of money in my classroom,” said Wolf.

The goal is for the study to inform a new bill in two years.

HB 1210 was introduced in the senate and referred to the education committee.

