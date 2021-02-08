Advertisement

House votes down local party bill

Ballot
Ballot(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state House voted down a bill that would have allowed candidates for any non-judicial office to declare a party on the ballot.

The bill was overwhelmingly endorsed by a House committee.

Supporters said it was about transparency and knowledge of the candidates, but they were met with heavy opposition over making local politics divisive.

“Candidates were saying, ‘if I have to declare a party, I won’t get elected’. And the second, in order to win my election, I’m gonna have to declare party party opposite of what I affiliate with. Those are two horrible reasons to oppose this bill,” Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, said.

This is the second time in two years a bill like this failed.

Last session, a similar bill made party affiliation a requirement. This version gave candidates the option.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan house fire
No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,673 tests, 80 positive, 0 deaths
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact
Bond set at $50,000 for Joshua Kringen

Latest News

Cattle
Farmers, ranchers deal with bitter cold
The next generation to address nursing shortage
The next generation to address nursing shortage
Public health seeking new route of funding for new COVID-19 shelter
Public health seeking new route of funding for new COVID-19 shelter
Opioid Graphic AP
North Dakota receives $1M in opioid settlement