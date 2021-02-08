House votes down local party bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state House voted down a bill that would have allowed candidates for any non-judicial office to declare a party on the ballot.

The bill was overwhelmingly endorsed by a House committee.

Supporters said it was about transparency and knowledge of the candidates, but they were met with heavy opposition over making local politics divisive.

“Candidates were saying, ‘if I have to declare a party, I won’t get elected’. And the second, in order to win my election, I’m gonna have to declare party party opposite of what I affiliate with. Those are two horrible reasons to oppose this bill,” Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, said.

This is the second time in two years a bill like this failed.

Last session, a similar bill made party affiliation a requirement. This version gave candidates the option.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.