Farmers, ranchers deal with bitter cold

Cattle
Cattle(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Bitter cold temperatures can cause trouble for farmers and ranchers this time of the year.

They said most animals learn to adapt to the North Dakota cold, but for machinery, it’s a different story.

“We need to keep them in good shape and keep oils changed and things like that watch and monitor everything so that lubrication and continues to work even in the cold weather,” said Kevin Hansen, a rancher and the Ryder director of The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Leadership with NDSU Extension said keeping water thawed out for animals can also present a challenge at this time of the year.

“Oftentimes those water fountains do freeze over quite readily when it’s this cold out, and ranchers just do their best to keep them open,” said Paige Brummund, Ward County Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent.

To compensate for the cold, ranchers often feed their cattle more, something they prepare for year-round.

“We need to put up enough hay and enough feed and silage and corn in the summertime so we can make it through the winter,” said Hansen.

Windbreaks are also used to decrease the speed of the wind.

Temperatures are scheduled to be below zero for the rest of the week.

