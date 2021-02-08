Biden still hopes to raise minimum wage slowly, but some lawmakers are weary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in his COVID relief package has been met with controversy from Republicans.

Even now, some Democrats say the hike is too steep.

However, there may be a solution in the works that will be easier on business owners and employers.

Biden is holding firm on minimum wage.

“He believes any American who is working a full-time job trying to make ends meet should not be at the poverty level,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Economists say it’s not that simple.

“It really depends on how it’s passed on, what the industry is and also who the clients are. What income level are they seeking to serve? Because if they can handle and absorb price increases, then they might be okay,” said Bismarck State College Economy Professor Ryan Jockers.

Jockers says the increase could hurt business owners in states with lower median wages. He says states with higher wages or those that have already increased their minimum wage wouldn’t take as much of a financial hit, if at all.

“You have to pay attention to that. Otherwise, you could end up having adverse effects across various markets within the state and not even know it,” Jockers said.

Republicans proposed a budget amendment that would prevent Congress from raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour during the pandemic on Friday.

Democrats in support of the increase don’t plan on raising minimum wage to $15 right away. Instead, they plan a jump to $9.50 an hour the day a law becomes effective.

Jockers says a gradual raise would allow for states that are paying workers a lower wage time to adjust, including North Dakota.

“There certainly may be areas or small businesses or pockets that may suffer from that, because maybe they don’t have the business that can make up that difference. So, it truly is going to depend. But I think overall, the state would be fine with a phased approach,” Jockers said.

The president said Friday he might need to drop the $15 minimum wage from his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package, but he said he’s still committed to increasing the current federal level of $7.25.

Democrats in Congress are moving to advance the aid package using a procedure known as budget reconciliation. But, some lawmakers have expressed doubts about whether the wage plan qualifies for the reconciliation process, which is limited to tax and spending issues.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.