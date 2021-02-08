Altru cancelling appointments after noticing community sharing links

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru is reminding the community not to share your registration links from your scheduled community vaccination appointments.

Altru has taken precautions by canceling 360 appointments due to individuals not meeting criteria of Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2.

Altru did not have any vaccination doses wasted and was able to schedule their eligible patients to fill Saturday’s clinic with Grand Forks Public Health.

If you made an appointment for a Grand Forks COVID-19 vaccination clinic and did not fit into Phase 1B, Tier 1 or 2, including those 75 and older and those ages 65 to 74 with two high risk medical conditions, you are the ones that will see the cancellations.

The Grand Forks scheduled community vaccination appointments will be only scheduled through their community waitlist.

Through that process, you will be contacted for scheduling exclusively through Altru.

You should never use links received from friends, family members and coworkers.

Those that are eligible are contacted from Altru and can only use registration links themselves.

Those ages 75 and over and those ages 65 to 74 with high risk medical conditions can contact the COVID-19 Hotline at (701) 780-6358 to get scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine.

