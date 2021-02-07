Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,673 tests, 80 positive, 0 deaths
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.5%* Sunday. There are 39 currently hospitalized (+3 change) with 9 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 1,673 tests, 80 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1428 total). 781 active cases.
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.8%.
Burleigh - 15
Cass - 5
Morton - 3
Ward - 7
Full county by county numbers are not available at this time.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.