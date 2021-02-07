Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,673 tests, 80 positive, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.5%* Sunday. There are 39 currently hospitalized (+3 change) with 9 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 1,673 tests, 80 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1428 total). 781 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.8%.

Burleigh - 15

Cass - 5

Morton - 3

Ward - 7

Full county by county numbers are not available at this time.

