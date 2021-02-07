North Dakota prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a typical season, it’s not easy to get a ticket to the Super Bowl. This year, only one third of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will be filled because of COVID-19. While Super Bowl gatherings may be smaller this year for the same reasons, fans are still finding ways to cheer on Sunday.

Football fans like Dee Strehlow are now supporting their team from home, “I had the chance to go to a couple of the games, a couple of the playoff games, but just chose not to with everything going on, but I watched every game.”

With no regional team in the game, however, how can a North Dakotan choose between the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

For Chief’s fan Karen Hedstrom, it all comes down to a single player, “I went without a team for several years. I still watched football. I’m a football fan. And then MAHOMES.”

The Buccaneers fans are building up the rivalry with a quarterback of their own. But some might cheer simply because they are the underdogs. Buccaneers fan Mike Allensworth says, “they were the worst team, so we kind of just took it as a challenge. We played with them and we became fans.”

Regardless of the team, most North Dakota fans will be watching the game on TV like 98 million other people around the world.

