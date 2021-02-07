No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire late Saturday night.

According to fire Chief Steve Nardello, the call came in around 9:15p.m. for a house fire in the 500 block of 6th Ave NW.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the front of the home was engulfed in flames.

Chief Nardello said no one was inside the home and no emergency personal were injured while fighting the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

