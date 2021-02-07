Advertisement

No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire

Mandan house fire
Mandan house fire(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire late Saturday night.

According to fire Chief Steve Nardello, the call came in around 9:15p.m. for a house fire in the 500 block of 6th Ave NW.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the front of the home was engulfed in flames.

Chief Nardello said no one was inside the home and no emergency personal were injured while fighting the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

