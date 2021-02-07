NHSC receives grant and launches college support initiative

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College is using a $5,000 college readiness grant to ensure MHA Nation students have the necessary preparation for higher learning.

Faculty are using the money to kick off their “Storm Offers Support” initiative.

The program is aimed at students of all levels and their families.

From February to May students can tune in on “Storm Sundays” at 3:00 p.m., where the college will host online college admissions prep courses live on their Facebook page and through Zoom.

The school is also distributing college knowledge care packages to middle and high schools across the Fort Berthold Reservation to get the information straight into students’ hands.

Faculty said the initiative has been in the works since fall.

“This is really a nice start up for an ongoing support. So we’re sending out an ‘S.O.S.’ Storm Offer Support to get our students paying attention to the fact that this is their tribal college and we’re going to support you,” said Vice President of Student Services Dr. Constance King Gottschall.

Topics will include affording college, college prep, the application process and more.

You can tune in on NHSC’s Facebook page here, and find the complete schedule of topics on the School’s website here.

