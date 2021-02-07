Advertisement

ND Human Services launches “Healthy Families” online portal

North Dakota is one of only seven other states that offer Title IV-E prevention services.
North Dakota is one of only seven other states that offer Title IV-E prevention services.
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Title IV(4)-E prevention services are aimed at keeping kids out of foster care.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services Children and Family Services Division launched an online portal recently that will help determine a child’s eligibility to access those programs.

At this time, they said the Healthy Families program is the only approved Title IV-E prevention service.

Parents, caregivers, agencies, tribal, social services, and others may apply on behalf of children they think could be eligible.

The state’s Title IV-E prevention service plan was approved last August. Leadership with the department said the portal is the next big step to start connecting children with the programs they need.

“North Dakota is definitely a frontrunner in trying to figure out how to build this prevention services array foundation for our state,” said Tracy Miller, Department of Human Services Children and Family Services Division Family Preservation and Prevention Services Administrator.



