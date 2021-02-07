Advertisement

Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot

By Hayley Boland, Daniel Burbank and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D – Four Minot residents were arrested Friday in a drug task force operation that led to the seizure of multiple types of drugs and weapons, according to Minot Police.

Police said the Ward County Narcotics conducted a search warrant Friday in southeast Minot following an investigation into a tip from the public.

Drugs seized in the operation included methamphetamine, tar heroin, cocaine, hydrocodone and oxycodone pills, marijuana, and MDMA.

