Advertisement

Experts say minimum wage increase could lead to more artificial intelligence

Money
Money(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experts say that if minimum wage were to increase rapidly, there’s a good chance many big box stores will choose to invest in technology to cut costs.

Economy Professor Ryan Jockers says this is something we see already happening. However, at the moment artificial intelligence is predominantly used on the back end in places like warehouses.

However, he says if the cost to keep labor goes up, employers might opt to replace them with public-facing A.I.

“A really good example is going to be automated cashiers at grocery stores. Those are more and more available and happening more and more. Now, for example, when you go to Walmart in Mandan, you have a whole half of the check out being taken up by automated registers,” Jockers said.

Jockers says machines can replace multiple people which would significantly decrease labor costs over time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set at $50,000 for Joshua Kringen
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 4,060 tests, 80 positive, 2 deaths
Post-game prayer
Small S.D. town’s post-game routine making an impact
Mandan house fire
No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

North Dakota is one of only seven other states that offer Title IV-E prevention services.
ND Human Services launches “Healthy Families” online portal
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.5% daily rate; 1,673 tests, 80 positive, 0 deaths
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Narcotics Task Force seizes drugs, weapons in Minot
Mandan house fire
No injuries reported in Saturday night house fire