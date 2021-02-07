Deadline approaching for Spring Turkey license

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The application deadline for a spring turkey license is February 10.

There will be more hunting opportunities this year for spring turkey hunters in North Dakota.

“This year we have just over 7,000 licenses available, which is 775 more than last year. We increased licenses in 15 units, the rest were the same. And then unit 21, Hettinger County, still closed,” said NDGF Upland Game Biologist RJ Gross.

There is one regulation change for the 2021 spring turkey season.

“One change we made this year is long muzzleloader rifles are not a legal form of firearms anymore, but muzzleloading shotguns can still be used,” said Gross.

The fall turkey season, where both males and females are fair game, controls the state’s turkey populations. The spring season is a recreational opportunity when only males, or bearded turkeys, can be harvested. It’s in spring when the toms put on quite a show.

“The toms, they’re out strutting, gobbling, trying to attract females and they’re very susceptible to calls, decoys. And it’s just exciting to watch a tom come thundering into a decoy,” said Gross.

In 2019 the North Dakota Game and Fish Department implemented a statewide, any unit, youth spring turkey license for first-time hunters 15 and younger.

“They are guaranteed a tag that’s good anywhere in the state that’s open to turkey hunting. We don’t confine them to a unit so they can travel to wherever they need to go,” said Gross.

If you’re lucky enough to draw a license and harvest a turkey, there is something you can do to help out upland game biologists.

“So when you get your license, you’ll get a letter and a wing envelope. You can turn in the last three primaries, just a couple of inches off of those. And then a feather right from the breastplate. Make sure it’s right along breastplate, not towards the sides. We use those to determine male and female and adult juvenile ratios in our turkey population,” said Gross.

The 2021 spring turkey season is open from April 10 to May 16.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.