Ward County Jail orders UV light for sanitizing

MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Jail is stepping up its sanitization methods during COVID-19.

Jail staff will be able to bring a new light to its cleaning procedures following approval this week from the county commissioners.

Following the trend of using UV lights in public facilities to disinfect, the jail has purchased a UV-C Light.

The light can sanitize 1,000 feet in seven minutes.

It will be used throughout the jail, including cell blocks and the day room.

The unit costs just over $35,800, and officials said the money will come from the Inmate Betterment Funds.

Sheriff Bob Roed said the light will be an upgrade compared to how they currently clean the facility.

“Right now it’s up to the inmates and the staff with chemicals and rags wiping things down, and obviously things can easily be missed. After everybody is locked down, we’ll just wheel it in, go from cell block to cell block and sanitize each unit,” said Roed.

Roed said the jail has already ordered the unit and it should be arriving in the coming weeks, after which staff will undergo training on how to use it.

