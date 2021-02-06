Upcoming road project would improve Minot’s “worst” intersection

MINOT, N.D. – A future project for the city of Minot will fix what state officials say is the most dangerous intersection in town.

Evergreen and Highway 2 has the highest crash risk in Minot according to the city engineer. Some staff at Sundara Salon and Spa next to the intersection said they just go around.

“I avoid it at all costs. I’ll drive down to 16 or I’ll drive down to the west a bit. I’ve heard several accidents or come across the end of cleanup while coming out of work,” said Stephanie Aga, Sundara Salon and Spa.

From poor visibility at night to increased speeds, this stop sign intersection is high on the state’s 2017-2019 Urban High Crash Locations report.

“We have a lot of accidents that occurred at that intersection. A lot are the T-bone crashes which are the worst ones. You have a high speed highway and folks that are trying to cross all four lanes to get across and it’s a problem,” said Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer.

Engineers are looking at three options for improving the intersection itself. The recommendations include offset right turn lanes, and other ways to increase spacing and improve visibility.

All three options involve lighting the intersection better as well as the road leading up to it from Burdick Expressway.

“Ended up stuck in traffic a few times trying to get across cause of everybody turning in from the highway. They’ve almost been hit a few times my clients have definitely made some comments about the intersection as well,” said Aga.

Public input on the plan is open online until Feb. 16.

To find out more on the specific plans and make yourself heard click here.

