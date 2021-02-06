TMBCI Vaccines available for those 65 years and older

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian tribe is making progress in Phase 1B of its three-phase vaccine distribution plan.

As of Friday afternoon, 975 essential employees, school staff and elders 70 years and older received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Indian Health Services has also begun calling elders age 65 and older to schedule their vaccine appointments.

According to the tribe’s Facebook page the hospital will contact you to schedule an appointment, and you should only contact the hospital if you were missed in 70 years and older group.

If you weren’t contacted to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, you can contact the hospital at 477-6111 EXT. 8409.

Vaccine updates are posted every Friday, you can keep up to date on the tribe’s official Facebook page here.

