Saturday: 2.5% daily rate; 4,060 tests, 80 positive, 2 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.5%* Saturday. There are 36 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 4,060 tests, 80 were positive. There were 2 new deaths (1428 total). 844 active cases.

Burleigh County - 14

Cass - 17

Morton - 6

Ward - 15

Full County by county COVID-19 numbers are not available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.