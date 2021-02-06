Advertisement

New options for Minot Public Works

The asphalt recycler will allow crews to remake our own asphalt to patch potholes.
The asphalt recycler will allow crews to remake our own asphalt to patch potholes.
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot public works will have some new options open this spring to fix the roads.

The asphalt recycler will allow crews to remake our own asphalt to patch potholes. Normally the department uses more temporary work until they can bring in heavier equipment towards May.

The recycler cost the city about $87,000.

The City Council approved the bid this past week.

“There’s times where potholes in high traffic areas where we’re there multiple times a day, multiple times a week. This should be a more permanent repair that we can put in once and be done with it until our crews can come back in the spring and cut out and do permanent repairs,” said Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson.

The machine is expected to arrive in the next month and a half.

