MSA United Way Backpack Program helps feed hungry kids

By Robb Vedvick
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way says nearly one in five children in western North Dakota goes hungry over the weekend.

The agency’s Backpack Program provides some of those children with enough food to eat when they’re not in school.

The trouble is the pandemic has increased the need while fewer donations have come in to help.

“It actually helps kids in the school setting to be able to concentrate, to be able to have less disruptive behaviors in the classroom. So, it’s not just impacting the child in need, it’s impacting your children who are a part of that classroom,” said MSA United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo.

The program is looking for donations and volunteers. Go to https://www.msaunitedway.org/backpack-program for more information.

