Montana survivalist spends five months canoeing Missouri River, writes book and wins Reader’s Digest award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2019, a Montana wilderness survivalist and his team canoed the Missouri River, Lewis and Clark style in a dugout tree log.

Thomas Elpel reached his destination in St. Louis in November of 2019. His book about the five month journey received the 2020 Writer’s Digest award in non-fiction. He said he’s always wanted to travel the 2300-mile trip like the early American explorers.

”As a recent empty nester with my youngest out of school, this was a kind of award of me personally to be able to take this time off to go paddle the river,” said Elpel.

Elpel said Montana took the longest time to navigate through because of its remote location.

