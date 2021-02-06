Advertisement

Minot Police welcomes community to see the daily life of an officer

Citizens academy
Citizens academy(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Last year, the Minot Citizen’s Police Academy was delayed due to the COVID-19  pandemic, but this year the program is back.

The four-week program lets participants get hands on training in patrol operations, crime scene response, special operations and much more.

It kicks off May 4 and lasts until May 25, on Tuesday evenings, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Officer Aaron Moss explained that with the national tension between cops and the public, having these community events helps to bring everyone together and allow the community to ask open and honest questions.

“We have had a very, very positive relationship with our community. There is always room for improvement. we always want to take advantage of opportunities that maintain that trust and mutual respect. The citizen’s academy has proven to be a very, very successful tool in doing that,” said Moss.

Applications can be found on the City of Minot website, are due by April 23 and can be submitted to Officer Moss.

You can also find information here: https://minotnd.org/647/Citizens-Police-Academy

